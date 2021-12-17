 

Seth Meyers: More Shocking Jan. 6 Texts Reveal GOP Lawmakers Planning Coup Attempt

An authoritarian cult of goons, weirdos, and asymmetrical crime goblins
Seth takes a closer look at the investigation of the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempted coup now implicating several members of Congress as more shocking text messages emerge.

