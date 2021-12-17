 

Simple, Honest, Beautiful: Lizzy McAlpine, “Erase Me” (Acoustic Version)

144
Music

YouTube

Lizzy McAlpine delivers an acoustic performance of her song “Erase Me” live from the stories studio.

CREDITS
Vocals & Guitar: Lizzy McAlpine
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Piano: Dave Mackay

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

#Stories #Acoustic #eraseme #lizzymcalpine

