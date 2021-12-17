Simple, Honest, Beautiful: Lizzy McAlpine, “Erase Me” (Acoustic Version)
Lizzy McAlpine delivers an acoustic performance of her song “Erase Me” live from the stories studio.
Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.
CREDITS
Vocals & Guitar: Lizzy McAlpine
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Piano: Dave Mackay
Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA