A Fantastically Creepy Short Horror Film From Russia: “MECHANIKA”

Wow. I guarantee you won’t see where this one is going. Kind of helps a little if you’ve read Dostoevsky, but I wouldn’t recommend such a drastic step. Excellent acting and visually striking cinematography.

A young scientist invites all his colleagues interested in his experiment. The real reason of the scientific project’s presentation is to show his mentor. At the scheduled time, everyone comes to the laboratory.

“MECHANIKA” by Nikolay Lupanov

“MECHANIKA” Credits:

Director: Nikolay Lupanov

Screenplay by Nikolay Lupanov, Aglaya Schmidt

Cinematographer: Robert Sarukhanyan

Production Designer: Tatiana Azarova

Costume Designer: Evgenya Soboleva

Sound Editor: Konstantin Levitsky

Music by Yaroslav Prozorovsky

Sound Design: Alexandr Rublevsky

1AD: Aglaya Schmidt

SFX Make-up: Alena Prokofieva

Executive Producers: Nikolay Lupanov (Feat. Darya Astashova & Cristian Davydenko)

CAST: Michael Plutahin, Elizabeth Prokudina, Trofim Korchinov, Alexandr Kurnajaev, Vadim Radchenko, Valery Schevchenko, Viktor Balabanov, Dmitriy Odintsov

