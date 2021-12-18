 

A Fantastically Creepy Short Horror Film From Russia: “MECHANIKA”

Possibly NSFW
Wow. I guarantee you won’t see where this one is going. Kind of helps a little if you’ve read Dostoevsky, but I wouldn’t recommend such a drastic step. Excellent acting and visually striking cinematography.

A young scientist invites all his colleagues interested in his experiment. The real reason of the scientific project’s presentation is to show his mentor. At the scheduled time, everyone comes to the laboratory.

“MECHANIKA” by Nikolay Lupanov

“MECHANIKA” Credits:
Director: Nikolay Lupanov
Screenplay by Nikolay Lupanov, Aglaya Schmidt
Cinematographer: Robert Sarukhanyan
Production Designer: Tatiana Azarova
Costume Designer: Evgenya Soboleva
Sound Editor: Konstantin Levitsky
Music by Yaroslav Prozorovsky
Sound Design: Alexandr Rublevsky
1AD: Aglaya Schmidt
SFX Make-up: Alena Prokofieva
Executive Producers: Nikolay Lupanov (Feat. Darya Astashova & Cristian Davydenko)

CAST: Michael Plutahin, Elizabeth Prokudina, Trofim Korchinov, Alexandr Kurnajaev, Vadim Radchenko, Valery Schevchenko, Viktor Balabanov, Dmitriy Odintsov

About ALTER:
ALTER is an ever-expanding platform for the most daring storytellers in the world of horror. We are a home, community and launching pad for our filmmakers. Slip into the dark, disturbing corners of cutting-edge horror.

Filmmakers should visit filmfreeway.com to submit your horror shorts. (Only completed horror shorts will be considered. Unsolicited scripts or pitches will be immediately deleted without review.)

About Gunpowder + Sky:
Creating content that resonates and impacts pop culture conversation, by empowering creators to take risks and experiment relentlessly in the pursuit of novel stories and formats.

