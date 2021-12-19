Stories Feat. Dannielle De Andrea: “Pure Imagination” - Willy Wonka/Gene Wilder
Dannielle De Andrea stopped by the stories studio to do a stripped-down version of Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.
CREDITS
Vocals: Dannielle De Andrea
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Baritone Guitar: Eric Krasno
Harmonium: Will Gramling
Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA