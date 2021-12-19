Stories Feat. Dannielle De Andrea: “Pure Imagination” - Willy Wonka/Gene Wilder

YouTube

Dannielle De Andrea stopped by the stories studio to do a stripped-down version of Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.

CREDITS

Vocals: Dannielle De Andrea

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Baritone Guitar: Eric Krasno

Harmonium: Will Gramling

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan

Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco

Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco

DP: Dijon Herron

Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Produced By Ryan Lerman

Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

