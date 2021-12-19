 

Kodak Detected the First Atomic Bomb, but Made a Deal to Keep It Secret

History

Here’s a fascinating video about the first atomic bomb, and the surprising role Kodak and other photographic companies played in keeping it secret.

Kodak detected the first atomic bomb before anyone else figured it out. Then they made a deal not to tell anyone. Thanks to HBO Max, and their new show raised by Wolves for sponsoring this video! rb.gy

Thanks to Uranium: Twisting the Dragon’s Tail for the opening clip: pbs.org

Research and Writing by Derek Muller, Petr Lebedev, and Jonny Hyman

Filmed and edited by Derek Muller
Animations by Iván Tello and Jonny Hyman
Music by Jonny Hyman
Additional Music from:
Epidemic Sound epidemicsound.com “Seaweed”
Kevin MacLeod incompetech.com “Lightless dawn”
Craig Conrad craigconard.com “ASTRAL”

