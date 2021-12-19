Kodak Detected the First Atomic Bomb, but Made a Deal to Keep It Secret

YouTube

Here’s a fascinating video about the first atomic bomb, and the surprising role Kodak and other photographic companies played in keeping it secret.

Kodak detected the first atomic bomb before anyone else figured it out. Then they made a deal not to tell anyone.

Thanks to Uranium: Twisting the Dragon’s Tail for the opening clip: pbs.org

