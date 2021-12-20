 

WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki vs. The White House Press Corps

184
Politics • Views: 2,540

YouTube

Following Joe Manchin’s ugly betrayal, here’s Jen Psaki’s press conference. Expect a lot of irritatingly dumb questions, especially (but not exclusively) from Fox News hack Steve Doocy and the other right wing clowns.

And speaking of Joe Manchin, he’s now openly admitting he never intended to vote for the Build Back Better Act and was just stringing the Democrats along, making them hack away more and more of the bill, apparently because he wanted to see them dance.

And oh, how they danced.

