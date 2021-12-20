WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki vs. The White House Press Corps

YouTube

Following Joe Manchin’s ugly betrayal, here’s Jen Psaki’s press conference. Expect a lot of irritatingly dumb questions, especially (but not exclusively) from Fox News hack Steve Doocy and the other right wing clowns.

And speaking of Joe Manchin, he’s now openly admitting he never intended to vote for the Build Back Better Act and was just stringing the Democrats along, making them hack away more and more of the bill, apparently because he wanted to see them dance.

And oh, how they danced.

What an absolute turd of a human being. https://t.co/tUzOFMKhth — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 20, 2021

They’re having a party at Fox News over the collapse of “COVID bailout money.” pic.twitter.com/RBOvagDtZN — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 19, 2021