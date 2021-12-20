Baritone Guitar Funkaganza: Mark Lettieri Group, “Ridgehead”
See demos for the cymbals in Jason’s setup here: bit.ly
16” Byzance Vintage Sand Hihats
18” Byzance Traditional Extra Thin Hammered Crash
12” R&D Prototype Trash Splash (stack top)
12” Generation X Jingle Filter China (stack bottom)
22” Byzance Vintage Sand Ride
20” Byzance Traditional Extra Thin Hammered Crash
20” Byzance Dual Trash Crash
“Ridgehead” written by Mark Lettieri, from the album “Deep: The Baritone Sessions”
Drums - Jason ‘JT’ Thomas
Guitar - Mark Lettieri
Bass - Wes Stephenson
Keys - Daniel Porter