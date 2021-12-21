The Bob Cesca Interview: Charlie Pierce for the Holidays
Charlie Pierce For The Holidays — [Explicit Language] Charlie Pierce from esquire.com and the Stephanie Miller Show returns to talk COVID, the 1/6 committee, Rachel Maddow’s future at MSNBC, the Supreme Court and abortion, the JFK assassination and whether Oswald acted alone, and more. Charlie also dropped a prediction about reproductive rights that scared the piss out of me. Meantime, you can find Charlie at Esquire.com. And on Twitter here. And don’t forget to help support this show by subscribing to our bonus content at bobcescashow.com. With music by Freekbass.