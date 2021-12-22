Just Gorgeous: Jackson Browne, “A Human Touch” With Leslie Mendelson

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “A Human Touch” with Leslie Mendelson on Austin City Limits. From Jackson’s newest album, “Downhill From Everywhere.” Click here to listen now: lnk.to

Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premieres November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

About the Episode

Savor the return of legendary singer/songwriter Jackson Browne to the ACL stage. Browne performs hits and songs from his latest album Downhill From Everywhere.

A HUMAN TOUCH

You can call it a decision

I say it’s how we’re made

There’s no point in shouting from your island

Proclaiming only Jesus saves

There will always be suffering

There will always be pain

But because of it there will always be love

And love we know it will remain

Everybody gets lonely

Feel like it’s all too much

Reaching out for some connection

Or maybe just their own reflection

Not everybody finds it

Not like the two of us

Sometimes all anybody needs is a human touch

Everybody wants a holiday

Everybody wants to feel the sun

Get outside and run around

Live like they’re forever young

Everybody wants to be beautiful

And live life their own way

No one ever wants to let it go

No matter what they do or say

Everybody gets lonely

Feel like it’s all too much

Reaching out for some connection

Or maybe it’s just their own reflection

Not everybody finds it

Not like the two of us

Sometimes all anybody needs is a human touch

Written by Steve McEwan, Leslie Mendelson, and Jackson Browne

(Sony ATV/Birds with Ears Music, BMI / Have A Cup Of Tea, BMI / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)