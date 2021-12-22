 

Just Gorgeous: Jackson Browne, “A Human Touch” With Leslie Mendelson

Jackson Browne performs “A Human Touch” with Leslie Mendelson on Austin City Limits. From Jackson’s newest album, “Downhill From Everywhere.” Click here to listen now: lnk.to

Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premieres November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

About the Episode
Savor the return of legendary singer/songwriter Jackson Browne to the ACL stage. Browne performs hits and songs from his latest album Downhill From Everywhere.

A HUMAN TOUCH

You can call it a decision
I say it’s how we’re made
There’s no point in shouting from your island
Proclaiming only Jesus saves
There will always be suffering
There will always be pain
But because of it there will always be love
And love we know it will remain

Everybody gets lonely
Feel like it’s all too much
Reaching out for some connection
Or maybe just their own reflection
Not everybody finds it
Not like the two of us
Sometimes all anybody needs is a human touch

Everybody wants a holiday
Everybody wants to feel the sun
Get outside and run around
Live like they’re forever young
Everybody wants to be beautiful
And live life their own way
No one ever wants to let it go
No matter what they do or say

Everybody gets lonely
Feel like it’s all too much
Reaching out for some connection
Or maybe it’s just their own reflection
Not everybody finds it
Not like the two of us
Sometimes all anybody needs is a human touch

Written by Steve McEwan, Leslie Mendelson, and Jackson Browne
(Sony ATV/Birds with Ears Music, BMI / Have A Cup Of Tea, BMI / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)

