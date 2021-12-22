State of the Art Fusion 2021: Drift-Lab, “Japanese Experiment”

YouTube

The Drift-Lab project grows, evolves .. and becomes a wonderful dream. This is the second song of our beautiful project, it’s called #JAPANESE EXPERIMENT.

Buy this track on Bandcamp:

manuelemontesanti-driftlab.bandcamp.com

We are Drift-Labs

Manuele Montesanti on Synths and Keyboards-

manuelemontesanti.com

Matteo Mancuso on Guitar-

facebook.com

Federico Malaman on Bass -

federicomalaman.com

Daniele Chiantese on Drum -

danielechiantese.it

Audio Mix - Manuele Montesanti

Video Editing - VALERIO PANDOLFI

My instruments gear:

Yamaha Montage 7 / Yamaha CP88 / Yamaha YC61

ProjectLead Audio Workstation - projectlead.it

Follow Me!

Website➢manuelemontesanti.com

Facebook➢facebook.com

Twitter➢@manumontesanti

Soundcloud➢SoundCloud

Youtube➢youtube.com

instagram➢instagram.com

Bandcamp➢manuelemontesanti-driftlab.bandcamp.com

#driftlab #japaneseexperiment #federicomalaman #matteomancuso #danielechiantese #yamahasynth #yc61 #cp88 #montage #projectlead #steinberg #meinlcymbals #yamahadrum #meinlstickebrush #evansdrumheads #meinlonesprussionarsofguitars #mayama