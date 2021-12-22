State of the Art Fusion 2021: Drift-Lab, “Japanese Experiment”
The Drift-Lab project grows, evolves .. and becomes a wonderful dream. This is the second song of our beautiful project, it’s called #JAPANESE EXPERIMENT.
Buy this track on Bandcamp:
manuelemontesanti-driftlab.bandcamp.com
We are Drift-Labs
Manuele Montesanti on Synths and Keyboards-
manuelemontesanti.com
Matteo Mancuso on Guitar-
facebook.com
Federico Malaman on Bass -
federicomalaman.com
Daniele Chiantese on Drum -
danielechiantese.it
Audio Mix - Manuele Montesanti
Video Editing - VALERIO PANDOLFI
My instruments gear:
Yamaha Montage 7 / Yamaha CP88 / Yamaha YC61
ProjectLead Audio Workstation - projectlead.it
