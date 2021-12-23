Taimane and Rachel Look, Live in Hawaii: “Carol of the Bells”
Music • Views: 746
i knew I had to post this incredibly beautiful performance as soon as I saw the Wai’anae mountains in the background.
Happy Holidays from Hawaii!
Guitarist: Rachel Look
Videographer: Caleb Backus @camracaleb or calebbackus.com
Location: The Ossipoff Cabin at Pālehua is part of a larger conservation effort by Gill Ewa Lands LLC to restore the health of the Wai’anae mountain ecosystem and preserve natural and constructed spaces that are significant to Hawai‘i.