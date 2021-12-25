A Christmas Gift to the World: The James Webb Telescope Successfully Launches

Merry Christmas from all of us at LGF, to all of you wherever you are. And this one was more special than most, because the most powerful telescope ever built by human beings was successfully launched into space today, on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange point. With a primary mirror six times larger than the Hubble Telescope’s, the JWST will be able to observe the most distant objects in the universe, and focus in great detail on planets of other solar systems.

Here it is: humanity’s final look at @NASAWebb as it heads into deep space to answer our biggest questions. Alone in the vastness of space, Webb will soon begin an approximately two-week process to deploy its antennas, mirrors, and sunshield. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/DErMXJhNQd — NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021