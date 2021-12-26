Thom Yorke Live at Royal Albert Hall: “Free in the Knowledge”

YouTube

Thom Yorke performs Free In The Knowledge, a song from his new side project The Smile (with Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemets’ Tom Skinner) at the Royal Albert Hall, opening a very special Letters Live show.

This was Thom’s first performance in front of a live audience since lockdown, and so was an extra special moment to open our return to this iconic venue.

For more about The Smile:

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @thesmiletheband

thesmiletheband.com