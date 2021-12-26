Thom Yorke Live at Royal Albert Hall: “Free in the Knowledge”
Music • Views: 1,725
Thom Yorke performs Free In The Knowledge, a song from his new side project The Smile (with Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemets’ Tom Skinner) at the Royal Albert Hall, opening a very special Letters Live show.
This was Thom’s first performance in front of a live audience since lockdown, and so was an extra special moment to open our return to this iconic venue.
