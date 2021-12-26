How Does the James Webb Space Telescope Work? [VIDEO]

YouTube

Here’s an excellent in-depth look at the James Webb Space Telescope, an engineering and scentific marvel, currently on its way to the L2 Lagrange point.

I greatly appreciate Dr. John Mather’s time and patience with me. He did a fantastic job of breaking down the design of the telescope.

Thanks to Travis Wohlrab Engagement Officer, NASA Goddard for the tour of testing equipment.

