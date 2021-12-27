The Main Squeeze Reinterprets John Lennon: “Jealous Guy”

YouTube

SQUEEZE TOUR Coming to a city near you in 2022! 🍊 (Tickets on sale now at: squeezetour.com)

ft. Grace Kelly @gkellymusic

IG

@instasqueeze

Corey Frye - Vocals (@fryezwiththat)

Maximillian - Guitar (@maxamillionpictures)

Smiley - Keys (@smilehighmusic)

Rob Walker - Bass (@j_walkin513)

Reuben Gingrich - Drums (@reubengingrich)

Engineered by Jonathan D. Allee (@soundzy) & Reuben Gingrich

Mixing by Jonathan D. Allee

Tape Mastering & Video Editing by Reuben Gingrich reubengingrich.com

Filmed by Will Crowther (@thisguysnaps)

Listen to this track as well as all of our other Youtube videos on your favorite streaming platform :: li.sten.to

Lessons with the Squeeze :: bit.ly

#themainsqueeze​​ #jealousguy #funk