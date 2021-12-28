 

Polish Acoustic Guitar Phenom Marcin: Paganini’s Caprice No. 5 on One Guitar

0
Music • Views: 118

YouTube

Caprice no. 5 arranged, performed and produced by Marcin. Originally by Paganini.
➤TABS, Sheet Music, Merch, CDs available on marcinofficial.com
➤Monthly livestreams & tutorials: patreon.com

Many thanks to both Fishman and Ibanez for supporting the creation of this session.
Marcin played on an Ibanez guitar and used a Fishman Loudbox Artist amplifier & Fishman PowerTap Earth pickups.

FOLLOW MARCIN:
► Website, Tabs & Tour Dates: marcinofficial.com
► Patreon: patreon.com
► Instagram: instagram.com
► TikTok: tiktok.com
► Facebook: facebook.com
► Twitter: @MarcinGuitar

You can learn this piece by buying the tabs/sheet music available on Marcin’s website.
Only these tabs are written by Marcin himself and are 100% accurate.

Arranged, produced and performed by Marcin.
Originally a composition by Niccolo Paganini.
Mix & Mastering by Piotr Patrzalek: piotr@potrus.pl

Video direction: Mortvideo
Executive producer: Marcin
Production company: Mortvideo
DOP, Editing, Color Grading: Marcin Kopiec (Mortvideo)
Assistant: Krystian Tuzimski
Closing logo: Empadé Design Studio
Special thanks: Piotr, Lidia & Michal Patrzalek

Recorded in Studio S4 - Warsaw, Poland, 2021

#Marcin #Paganini #Caprice5

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Naked Capitalism: On Joe Manchin“Let’s Go Manchin” [Eoin Higgins, The Flashpoint]. “Democrats could deal with this problem by enforcing party discipline, but they appear unwilling to use their power. It’s past time they start fighting back.” • The notion of “party discipline” is alien ...
Captain Magic
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 378 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •
Black Pumas - (Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay (Otis Redding Cover) The Deluxe Edition of the self titled Black Pumas debut album includes 11 bonus tracks (3 brand new songs, 4 covers, and 4 live recordings) and is available now in 2xLP, 2xCD and digital formats: smarturl.it FOLLOW BLACK PUMASInstagram: ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 950 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Mehmet Oz’s Campaign for the Pa. Senate Race Is Rock Bottom for a GOP Running on Empty | Will BunchI'm just grabbing this article from Will Bunch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Spot on as usual. And yes it kills me to be surrounded by people who are going to vote Republican even if they believed them to be fascist ...
nines09
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,195 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •