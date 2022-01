Video: Jordan Klepper’s Year of Bad Craziness

YouTube

Capitol insurrectionists. LA “wellness” anti-vaxxers. Iowans who still think Trump won. Jordan Klepper saw it all in 2021. #DailyShow #JordanKlepper

0:00 - JORDAN KLEPPER SEES IT ALL AT THE CAPITOL INSURRECTION

6:25 - ASKING TRUMP SUPPORTERS: IMPEACHMENT V1 OR V2?

12:21 - ARIZONA’S VOTE RECOUNT

18:03 - JORDAN KLEPPER VS. THE MYPILLOW GUY

24:48 - DEBATING ANTI-VAX MANDATE PROTESTERS IN NYC

30:49 - THE FIGHT OVER MASKS IN SCHOOLS

36:46 - JORDAN KLEPPER VS. IOWANS WHO THINK TRUMP WON

42:51 - JORDAN KLEPPER TAKES ON LA ANTI-VAXXERS & “WELLNESS” CULTURE

50:12 - JORDAN KLEPPER FINGERS THE PULSE: NEW VARIANTS EDITION