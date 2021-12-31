Dance Into 2022 With a Video From 2014: Architecture in Helsinki, “I Might Survive”
They’ve been around for years but I just discovered this groovy Aussie outfit with the high-brow name. This video is made of pure fun.
I Might Survive features on Architecture in Helsinki’s album NOW + 4EVA.
Video directed by Andrew Goldsmith for Oh Yeah Wow.
Choreography by Lucy McRae.
