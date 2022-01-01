 

Mark Lettieri Group, “Red Dwarf” (Live in Studio)

Mark Lettieri Group - “Red Dwarf”
Live cut of “Red Dwarf” from the GRAMMY-nominated studio album “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2.”
Filmed and recorded at Furndware Studios, Dallas, TX on Dec. 7, 2021
Stream/Buy: orcd.co

“Red Dwarf” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.

“Red Dwarf” Personnel
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums
Daniel Porter: keys
Wes Stephenson: bass, Fisher-Price Laugh n’ Learn
Mark Lettieri: baritone guitar, Fisher-Price Laugh n’ Learn, programming

Will Flato: recording engineer
Joey Lomas: mix engineer
Patrick Craine: director and camera
Kevin Arellano: camera

© 2021 Courtesy of Delta Music Media Gmbh, GroundUP Music, and The Orchard

Guitar transcription of this song (and the whole album): marklettieri.com

Follow Mark Lettieri:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @mjlettieri
Website: marklettieri.com

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

