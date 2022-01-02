 

Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Account

173
Politics • Views: 2,926

Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Account — but only her personal account. Her “official” congressional account will stay active, apparently because Twitter believes there’s a difference between them.

Twitter said that Ms. Greene had a fifth “strike,” which meant that her account will not be restored. The company had issued her a fourth strike in August after she falsely posted that the vaccines were “failing.” Ms. Greene was given a third strike less than a month before that when she had tweeted that Covid-19 was not dangerous for people unless they were obese or over age 65, and said vaccines should not be required.

Ms. Greene’s official Congressional account, @RepMTG, remains active because tweets from that account did not violate the service’s rules.

[…]

On the alternative social messaging platform Telegram, Ms. Greene said that Twitter “is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

I’m decidedly not a fan of this “strikes” policy. We’re not in grade school any more, and expecting malicious right wing ideologues to modify their behavior because they’re “punished” is beyond silly. All it achieves is to give them more chances to spread hatred and disinformation.

And Glenn Greenwald is rushing to her defense.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Naked Capitalism: On Joe Manchin“Let’s Go Manchin” [Eoin Higgins, The Flashpoint]. “Democrats could deal with this problem by enforcing party discipline, but they appear unwilling to use their power. It’s past time they start fighting back.” • The notion of “party discipline” is alien ...
Captain Magic
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 636 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •