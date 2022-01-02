Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Account — but only her personal account. Her “official” congressional account will stay active, apparently because Twitter believes there’s a difference between them.

Twitter said that Ms. Greene had a fifth “strike,” which meant that her account will not be restored. The company had issued her a fourth strike in August after she falsely posted that the vaccines were “failing.” Ms. Greene was given a third strike less than a month before that when she had tweeted that Covid-19 was not dangerous for people unless they were obese or over age 65, and said vaccines should not be required. Ms. Greene’s official Congressional account, @RepMTG, remains active because tweets from that account did not violate the service’s rules. […] On the alternative social messaging platform Telegram, Ms. Greene said that Twitter “is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

I’m decidedly not a fan of this “strikes” policy. We’re not in grade school any more, and expecting malicious right wing ideologues to modify their behavior because they’re “punished” is beyond silly. All it achieves is to give them more chances to spread hatred and disinformation.

And Glenn Greenwald is rushing to her defense.