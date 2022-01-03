A Shoe Drops: Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed by NY AG
Ivanka and Junior got some bad news today — but it’s good news for people who want to see this crime family held accountable.
CNN’s Elie Honig and Kara Scannell explain what it means that the New York attorney general’s office has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for testimony as part of its civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization manipulated the values of its properties. #CNN #News