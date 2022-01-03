Bon Iver - Second Nature (From ‘Don’t Look Up’)

YouTube

To be honest I was lukewarm about the film, not because I’m a climate change denier but because too much (not all) of it was heavy-handed, leaden, and obvious, despite a stellar cast — but the song Justin Vernon composed for it is sublime.

The official "Second Nature" audio by Bon Iver from 'Don't Look Up (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film).'

Produced by Bon Iver, Nicholas Britell, & Chris Messina

Written by Bon Iver & Nicholas Britell

Official “Second Nature” Lyrics:

Is this our first? or second nature?

When’s that Rapture…will there be merch?

Where is mother — she was a stunner, can we page her?

What mine eyes have seen could really take the Purse…

Are we charged now? or are we Fakers?

Parade around or get in work? Or just desert…

We will see you next time

They’ll be water in the rain

Territories pay fines

All long day (SAY IT WILL BE! SAY IT WILL BE!)

All may not be just fine! (All LONG DAY!)

There is another fate, a way

To not be too late: Un obfuscate

Is this our fault? and are We just too damn used to it…

The cipher too elusive and that tale it just won’t stop

You could vaguely on top, strike the key, lay down the mop

As if endings ain’t endings and feet they just won’t drop

Ain’t this Real time? And aren’t we Takers?

You want what’s more and don’t excuse…

And just REFUSE…

We will see you next time (Is this mercy?)

They’ll be water in the rain

Territories Pay Fines

All Long Day (SAY IT WITH ME! SAY IT WITH ME!)

All may not be just fine! (All LONG DAY!)

There is another fate, a way

To not be too late…

We will see you next time

They’ll be water in the rain

Territories Pay Fines

All Long Day (SAY IT WITH ME! SAY IT WITH ME!)

All may not be just fine! (All LONG DAY!)

There is another fate, a way

To not be too late: Un obfuscate

