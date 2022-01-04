The Bob Cesca Podcast: Don’t Look Up
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Don’t Look Up — [Explicit Language] Happy New Year! We’re back with all new shows for 2022. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked off Twitter. Our New Year’s Eve show. Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up film. Insanity on I-95 in Virginia. Ivanka Trump in the hot seat in both New York and Congress. The talking filibuster. Alex Jones vs Donald Trump. Corpse of the Week. The GOP is against all vaccines now. Devin Nunes joins the Titanic. Big gerrymandering news. With Buzz Burbank and featuring music by Circe Link & Christian Nesmith and The Metal Byrds, and more!