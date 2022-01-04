 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Don’t Look Up

38
Politics • Views: 449

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Don’t Look Up — [Explicit Language] Happy New Year! We’re back with all new shows for 2022. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked off Twitter. Our New Year’s Eve show. Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up film. Insanity on I-95 in Virginia. Ivanka Trump in the hot seat in both New York and Congress. The talking filibuster. Alex Jones vs Donald Trump. Corpse of the Week. The GOP is against all vaccines now. Devin Nunes joins the Titanic. Big gerrymandering news. With Buzz Burbank and featuring music by Circe Link & Christian Nesmith and The Metal Byrds, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Naked Capitalism: On Joe Manchin“Let’s Go Manchin” [Eoin Higgins, The Flashpoint]. “Democrats could deal with this problem by enforcing party discipline, but they appear unwilling to use their power. It’s past time they start fighting back.” • The notion of “party discipline” is alien ...
Captain Magic
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 711 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •