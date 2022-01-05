Bruce Hornsby Reframes “The End of the Innocence”
Music • Views: 1,372
A beautiful re-design of this classic song, with some key changes in the lyrics and a major shout-out to Keith Jarrett.
Number 2 in our presentation is “The End Of The Innocence” which Bruce and Don Henley co-wrote, co-produced and performed for Don’s third solo studio album of the same name in 1989. Also featured in this performance is Bruce’s first instrumental “Song A” and a piece from Keith Jarrett’s Sun Bear Concerts, untitled (at least as far as we know).