 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: 1/6 Insurrection Commemoration Show

Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Oozing Carbuncle — [Explicit Content] Our 1/6 insurrection commemoration show. President Biden’s remarks from the Capitol. The insurrection by the numbers. Remarks from political reporters and observers. Ted Cruz’s surprising remarks about the insurrection. Merrick Garland’s speech from Wednesday. A word for the contrarian Dems who were satisfied with Biden’s speech. Trump canceled his press conference. Gorka is about to go through some things. Stephanie Grisham’s testimony to the 1/6 committee. Does DeSantis have COVID? Here comes Flurona. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, music by Dave Molter and Will Kimbrough, and more!

