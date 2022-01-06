Mirrors: “Weary” (Official Music Video)
Mirrors - Weary (From the ‘Mirrors’ LP, GroundUP Music 2021)
Justin Stanton - Sometimes we become blindly devoted to our relationships with others. We become unhappy; we are mistreated; we feel trapped. Still, we soldier on, ready to serve the person that betrayed, neglected, or abandoned us.
Mirrors is: Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato & Michael League
Written by Justin Stanton and Louis Cato
Arranged and Produced by Mirrors
Recorded, Engineered, and Mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Dave McNair
Filmed by João Marques
Video edited by João Marques and Justin Stanton
Louis Cato: Lead vocals, drum programming
Justin Stanton: Keyboards, synth bass
Becca Stevens: Background vocals
Gisela João: Background vocals
Special thanks to Cidade de Portalegre, Turismo do Alentejo, and Casa de Urra for their generous support.
“Weary” Lyrics
As I sit across from you and stare
I try my best to stay
I know that soon you’ll be leaving
And that I must get in the way
And it’s all that I can ask for
Something to keep safe
Still, you choose to treat me
Like something to throw away
You say you love me
I try to hear you beyond the chains
Again, more of the same
Even if you decide to leave
I know just where I got to be
With you, with you
With you, with you
Call it what you need to
Say what you want to say
Everyone can see you
Pushing the light away
I know you love me
But somehow you keep me wrapped in pain
You know that I will stay
Even if you decide to leave
Never find me too far away
I know just where I’ve got to be, got to be
With you
Even if you decide to leave
Never find me too far away
I know just where I’ve got to be
With you, with you
With you, with you
Weary in love
Even if you decide to leave
Never find me too far away
I know just where I’ve got to be, got to be
With you
Even if you decide to leave
Never find me too far away
I know just where I’ve got to be, got to be
With you
