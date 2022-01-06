Mirrors: “Weary” (Official Music Video)

YouTube

Mirrors - Weary (From the ‘Mirrors’ LP, GroundUP Music 2021)

Justin Stanton - Sometimes we become blindly devoted to our relationships with others. We become unhappy; we are mistreated; we feel trapped. Still, we soldier on, ready to serve the person that betrayed, neglected, or abandoned us.

Mirrors is: Becca Stevens, Gisela João, Justin Stanton, Louis Cato & Michael League

Written by Justin Stanton and Louis Cato

Arranged and Produced by Mirrors

Recorded, Engineered, and Mixed by Nic Hard

Mastered by Dave McNair

Filmed by João Marques

Video edited by João Marques and Justin Stanton

Louis Cato: Lead vocals, drum programming

Justin Stanton: Keyboards, synth bass

Becca Stevens: Background vocals

Gisela João: Background vocals

Special thanks to Cidade de Portalegre, Turismo do Alentejo, and Casa de Urra for their generous support.

“Weary” Lyrics

As I sit across from you and stare

I try my best to stay

I know that soon you’ll be leaving

And that I must get in the way

And it’s all that I can ask for

Something to keep safe

Still, you choose to treat me

Like something to throw away

You say you love me

I try to hear you beyond the chains

Again, more of the same

Even if you decide to leave

I know just where I got to be

With you, with you

With you, with you

Call it what you need to

Say what you want to say

Everyone can see you

Pushing the light away

I know you love me

But somehow you keep me wrapped in pain

You know that I will stay

Even if you decide to leave

Never find me too far away

I know just where I’ve got to be, got to be

With you

Even if you decide to leave

Never find me too far away

I know just where I’ve got to be

With you, with you

With you, with you

Weary in love

Even if you decide to leave

Never find me too far away

I know just where I’ve got to be, got to be

With you

Even if you decide to leave

Never find me too far away

I know just where I’ve got to be, got to be

With you

