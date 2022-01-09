Video: NASA’s New Webb Space Telescope Opens Its Golden ‘Eye’
The James Webb Space Telescope continues successfully deploying its many complex parts, as it approaches its rendezvous with the L2 Lagrange point where it will live for the rest of its life, sending back infrared images from unimaginably distant reaches of space.
The world’s most powerful telescope unfurled its final mirror today as it sped away to its final destination one million miles from earth. NASA completed the final step of the Webb telescope’s difficult two-week initiation process Saturday, unfolding the final 21-foot piece: its ‘golden eye.’ NPR science correspondent Joe Palca joins Hari Sreenivasan to explain more about the telescope, its design, and its purpose.