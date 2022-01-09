Bruce Hornsby Solo: “My Resolve”
Music • Views: 261
In a potentially cosmic coincidence, I had just listened to this great song on Bruce Hornsby’s latest album, Non-Secure Connection, happened to jump over to YouTube and here’s a brand new live solo recording of it, stripped down but intact in its essence.
Today’s feature draws from Bruce’s collaboration with The Shins’ James Mercer for 2020’s Non-Secure Connection album. The song, “My Resolve”, was selected by The New York Times as one of the Best Pop Songs of 2020.
Find Bruce’s upcoming tour dates, music & more at brucehornsby.com