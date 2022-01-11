The Bob Cesca Podcast: Operation Warp Peed
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Operation Warp Peed — [Explicit Content] The anti-vaxxers are drinking urine now. We debunk Bill Maher on liberals and COVID hospitalizations. Greg Gutfeld says the pandemic is over. Gutfeld also called for a violent attack against the government. Steve Bannon loves Big Government when social media is mean to Trump. The Republican Party has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Trump’s legal defense. The Georgia prosecution of Trump is on. Cyber Ninjas are shutting down. The 1/6 committee is investigating Trump now. With Buzz Burbank and music by Rich Turgeon and Chris Matthews, and more!