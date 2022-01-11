And Now, Some Deep Modern Noir From Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward: “Gloomy Sunday” (Feat. Miwi La Lupa)

YouTube

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward - “Gloomy Sunday” feat. Miwi La Lupa

From ‘I’m a Stranger Here’ (June 2021)

Lucy Woodward - Gloomy Sunday was originally written in 1933 in Hungarian and has made its way through different cultures, languages, wars and depressions. To me, this song is not only about the loss of someone and wanting to see them again, but also a song about grief, which is very much a part of life. Though haunting and deeply mournful, I think this is one of the most beautiful melodies ever written.

Charlie Hunter - guitar

Lucy Woodward - vocals

Miwi La Lupa - bass trumpet

Doug Belote - drums

Composed by László Jávor, Rezső Seress, Sam M. Lewis

Produced by Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward

Recorded by Benjy Johnson at Earthtones Recording

Mixed/Mastered by Dave McNair

Video directed by Davy Woodward

Artwork by Tuesday McKay

LYRICS

Sunday is gloomy

My hours are slumberless

Dearest the shadows I live with are numberless

Little white flowers will never awaken you

Not where the black coach of sorrow has taken you

Angels have no thoughts of ever returning you

Would they be angry if I thought of joining you

Gloomy Sunday

Gloomy is Sunday

With shadows I spend it all

My heart and I have decided to end it all

Soon there’ll be candles and prayers that are said, I know

Let them not weep

Let them know that I’m glad to go

Gloomy Sunday

Death is no dream

For in death I’m caressing you

With the last breath of my soul I’ll be blessing you

Gloomy Sunday

Gloomy Sunday

