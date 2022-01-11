 

And Now, Some Deep Modern Noir From Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward: “Gloomy Sunday” (Feat. Miwi La Lupa)

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward - “Gloomy Sunday” feat. Miwi La Lupa
From ‘I’m a Stranger Here’ (June 2021)
Listen/Buy “Gloomy Sunday” - orcd.co
Buy “I’m a Stranger Here” album - orcd.co

GroundUP Music strives to be more than just a record label; we are a home to musicians from all over the world. While it would be impossible to release every piece of music from all of the artists we hold dear to our hearts, we are happy to use our platform to share their music with our community. Introducing GroundUP’s Artist Discovery series, a space where we can continue to support and uplift artists and their stories.

Lucy Woodward - Gloomy Sunday was originally written in 1933 in Hungarian and has made its way through different cultures, languages, wars and depressions. To me, this song is not only about the loss of someone and wanting to see them again, but also a song about grief, which is very much a part of life. Though haunting and deeply mournful, I think this is one of the most beautiful melodies ever written.

Charlie Hunter - guitar
Lucy Woodward - vocals
Miwi La Lupa - bass trumpet
Doug Belote - drums
Composed by László Jávor, Rezső Seress, Sam M. Lewis
Produced by Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward
Recorded by Benjy Johnson at Earthtones Recording
Mixed/Mastered by Dave McNair
Video directed by Davy Woodward
Artwork by Tuesday McKay

LYRICS
Sunday is gloomy
My hours are slumberless
Dearest the shadows I live with are numberless
Little white flowers will never awaken you
Not where the black coach of sorrow has taken you
Angels have no thoughts of ever returning you
Would they be angry if I thought of joining you
Gloomy Sunday

Gloomy is Sunday
With shadows I spend it all
My heart and I have decided to end it all
Soon there’ll be candles and prayers that are said, I know
Let them not weep
Let them know that I’m glad to go
Gloomy Sunday

Death is no dream
For in death I’m caressing you
With the last breath of my soul I’ll be blessing you
Gloomy Sunday
Gloomy Sunday

