Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes and Others Arrested, Charged With Seditious Conspiracy

At last, some of the plotters behind January 6 are being arrested and indicted, starting with the founder of long-running far right militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes.

Rhodes is charged along with more than a dozen other members and associates of the Oath Keepers, who authorities say came to Washington intent on stopping the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put into motion the violence that disrupted the certification of the vote. The Oath Keepers case is the largest conspiracy case federal authorities have brought so far over Jan. 6, when thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.