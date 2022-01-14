Bruce Hornsby: “20/20 Vision / Night on the Town”
I hope nobody feels like they’re getting an overdose of Bruce Hornsby, but as long as he keeps posting these great solo jams on a daily basis, I feel like I must help people see them because they are all fantastic. And I think this may be the last of the current batch.
We’re in the home stretch of our spotlight on Bruce’s latest solo tour of Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, from November 2021. Performance six is a medley of an old Jimmy Martin song (in Bruce’s world, this is how it’s known) “20/20 Vision” into the title song from BH and the Range’s third album “A Night On The Town.” Bruce originally recorded “20/20” with the late, great jazz bass icon Charlie Haden for Charlie’s album “Rambling Boy” in 2008.