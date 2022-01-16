Acoustic Guitar - Trevor Gordon Hall - “Know Thyself”

YouTube

“Know Thyself” - from the 2021 full length album “This Beautiful Chaos”

with GRAMMY Award-winning Corin Nelsen (SynchroSonic Productions)

Know Thyself. I once heard an author say that he doesn’t write to

express but to discover. I have heard other artists in various fields

say something similar and that idea has stuck with me for years.

Creating something is a sort of self-learning process. To me, composing

music has always required a lot of solitude and reflection, discovery

and personal confrontation, practice and exploration. It just takes a

lot of time. If I am lucky a spark happens. Then I quickly start

trying out various approaches until something ignites and illuminates a

sound or idea that resonates as true to myself. Then I attempt to

follow that until something of substance seems to be forming. It is

like a continuous hunt and you learn a lot about yourself along the way.

Sometimes the trail goes dead. Sometimes it seems to open up into

endless other options. Or put another way, sometimes the ideas emerge

fully formed and other times just bits and pieces that make up a puzzle

I have to attempt to later solve. Yeah, pretty vague/abstract stuff I

know, but it comes with the gig. This is a sacred process to me that I

find is getting easier and easier to neglect in today’s ultra-digital

world. Don’t get me wrong, the tools and gadgets available now are

insanely awesome to create an ecosystem of heartfelt interaction and

earn a living. But I feel if I have any hope of retaining my own voice,

sanity and humanity, the hard fought creative process must never be put

to the side no matter what new platforms or algorithms change and demand

more of our attention to fuel. It gets fuzzy sometimes what we should

devote our limited time to, the craft or the hustle. There is a fine

line between being an artist and a digital content creator and anyone

involved in the arts must learn to balance both pursuits very carefully.

Outside pressures can take over and create unnecessary creative blocks

in the craft if we are not careful. This is a constant process of

recalibration. If you are an artist and content creator don’t neglect

one for the other. Vision first then onto the tools. Create first and

then promote. Explore first and then share. Discover first and then

express. Spend the time to be by yourself and dig into who you are in

the world and what is really true to you. This song is the soundtrack

to that inner tension in me. Know Thyself.

