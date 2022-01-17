Some More News: The Whitewashing of Martin Luther King [VIDEO]

YouTube

This is an especially excellent SMN episode; really goes into historical depth to examine the ways the right attempts to co-opt MLK’s legacy and beliefs to promote the exact opposite of his legacy and beliefs. Worth watching all the way through.

Hi. In today’s episode, we discuss the literal only MLK quote that Republicans ever mention, how it’s a single sentence, why they love it so much, and what else he said that they’re avoiding.

Follow us on social media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

TikTok: tiktok.com

Source List: docs.google.com

Chapters:

0:00 - Introduction

1:25 - Conservatives Cynically Appropriate MLK To Push Their Right Wing Agenda

8:44 - Martin Luther King was, in fact, a Radical Leftist

19:43 - The Only Martin Luther King Quote Conservatives Like

24:20 - Why “Color Blindness” Is Just The Worst

31:38 - The Sick Irony Of Using MLK To Justify CRT Bans

38:35 - Neither Political Party Is Living Up To MLK’s Legacy

46:10 - MLK Criticized Capitalism And Was Anti-War

52:20 - MLK Warned Us About The White Liberal And The White Moderate