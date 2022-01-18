Another Shoe Drops: Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Others on Trump’s Legal Team

I have a feeling Rudy is sweating hair dye right now: House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection issued subpoenas to members of former president Trump’s outside legal team on Tuesday who pursued and disseminated unfounded claims of mass election fraud, including Trump’s former personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, former White House aide Boris Epshteyn, and lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.