The Bob Cesca Podcast: Mr. Short Term Memory
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Mr. Short Term Memory — [Explicit Language] Happy Birthday, Jody Hamilton! The unspoken COVID death toll. Dr. Oz blames Biden for not ending the pandemic. Fairfax County is pushing back against Glenn Youngkin. Swing voters have a short-term memory problem. Young voters and the midterms. DirectTV drops OAN. Trump seemed to know about the forged electors. Why Republicans keep expanding voter suppression efforts. Trump’s other attempts to cheat and undermine democracy. A possible Democratic plan to break the GOP filibuster of voting rights. Former Trumpers strategizing against Trump. With Buzz Burbank, and music by Freekbass and The Husht, and more!