 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Track Suit Mafia

176
Politics • Views: 2,120

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Track Suit Mafia — [Explicit Content] Exclusive “tape” of an Eric Trump phone call subpoenaed by the 1/6 committee (not really). Eric took the 5th on 500 questions. Letitia James ramps up her pursuit of the Trump Organization’s corruption and fraud. Fulton County, GA, district attorney asks to empanel a grand jury to investigate Trump’s election theft. Republicans block voting rights and filibuster reform. Mitch McConnell racist blurt about African-Americans. The Supreme Court sticks it to Trump. Trump’s secret pillow fort meetings. Bennie Thompson looking at Ivanka Trump. You might be done with COVID but COVID isn’t done with you. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Callex and JRo and the Master of One, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Trump Campaign Officials, Led by Rudy Giuliani, Oversaw Fake Electors Plot in 7 States After Trump failed to stop battleground states from certifying Biden's victory, Trump campaign officials, led by Giuliani, launched its parallel effort to disrupt and undermine the Electoral College process. This included publicly promoting false claims of fraud, while quietly ...
Thanos
13 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Naked Capitalism Takedown on Biden’s Speech(0) [Introductory material omitted.] (1) But before we begin, I want to provide an update on our fight against COVID-19 and announce new steps[1]. [1] One would have expected new steps to generate some coverage, or, more precisely, to be ...
Captain Magic
3 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 322 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
There Is No Such Thing as “Mild” CovidRead this thread. The good news down at the end is that full vaccination does help mitigate long Covid. Nevertheless, you don't want to get a "mild" case of Covid. PSA: COVID-19 isn’t “just a cold,” isn’t “a respiratory virus,” ...
No Malarkey!
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 968 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 26 •