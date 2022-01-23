‘No More Crazy People’: Jan. 6 Committee Releases New Hannity Texts
CNN’s Brian Stelter seems to think revealing Hannity’s attempts to control the uncontrollable Trump-thing to his audience (while saying nothing about it on air) would cause some of them to feel betrayed, but this shows how little he understands the right wing mentality. This won’t cause a single Fox News fan to rethink anything, if they even hear about it all — because they are, after all, Fox News watchers, devoid of logic or reason, totally committed to the cult.
CNN’s Brian Stelter reacts to new texts from Fox host Sean Hannity sent to former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection. #CNN #News