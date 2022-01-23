 

Video: More Than You Ever Wanted to Know About JPEG Image Algorithms

I’ve been basically familiar with how JPEG compression works for a long time, but I still learned a lot from this excellent video. When you see how much processing is required to create and display JPEG images, you’ll have a new appreciation for the incredible speed of the algorithms that do it.

You’ve probably saved 1000s of JPEG images, but do you know what exactly JPEG does? Our smartphones and cameras save images in JPEG format, furthermore, the majority of images you see on the internet are saved using JPEG compression. This format is everywhere, but do you know exactly how it works? Well in this video we’re going to explore the JPEG compression format. This is a rather complicated video, so it may take watching it a few times through to understand it all.

Table of Contents:
00:00 - Intro into JPEG
01:24 - What does JPEG do?
02:35 - What are the Steps of JPEG?
04:06 - Color Space Conversion
06:06 - Discrete Cosine Transform
09:32 - Quantization
11:02- Run Length and Huffman Encoding
12:04 - H.264 Video Compression
13:25 - Rebuilding an Image
15:01 - Notes and Caveats on JPEG
18:20 - Outro

Key Branches from this video are: How does a Camera Work? How do SSDs Work?

Erratum:
Tulips are not the same as Lillies.

