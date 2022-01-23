 

Mind-Blowing Modern Jazz Fusion: GEM, “Crazy Tweaks”

141
Music

YouTube

Just discovered this wild video that’s almost two years old, featuring Dirty Loops bassist Henrik Linder and two amazing dudes I hadn’t heard before. The bass lines in this are unbelievable.

GEM is a project featuring Meinl Cymbals artist Matt Garstka, pianist Eldar Djangirov, and bassist Henrik Linder. Matt’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right, if sitting behind the kit, is as follows:

14” Byzance Jazz Thin Hihats
18” Byzance Jazz Extra Thin Crash
8” Byzance Traditional Splash
18” Byzance Traditional Extra Thin Hammered Crash
22” Byzance Vintage Pure Ride
Artist Concept Model Fat Stack
20” Byzance Equilibrium China

Piano, synths, composition, and mixing by Eldar Djangirov
Drums - Matt Garstka
Bass - Henrik Linder

