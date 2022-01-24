Another Incredible Live Jam From Fusion Monsters GEM: “Torque”

YouTube

Here’s another amazing live track from GEM. Almost Chick Corea-esque in the intensity of the composition and playing.

“Torque” - GEM

GEM is a project featuring Meinl Cymbals artist Matt Garstka, pianist Eldar Djangirov, and bassist Henrik Linder. Matt’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right, if sitting behind the kit, is as follows:

14” Byzance Jazz Thin Hihats

18” Byzance Jazz Extra Thin Crash

8” Byzance Traditional Splash

18” Byzance Traditional Extra Thin Hammered Crash

22” Byzance Vintage Pure Ride

Artist Concept Model Fat Stack

20” Byzance Equilibrium China

Composed by Eldar Djangirov and Matt Garstka

Piano, synths, and mixing by Eldar Djangirov

Drums - Matt Garstka

Bass - Henrik Linder

