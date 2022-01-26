Yet Another Mind-Blowing Live Jam From Fusion Monsters GEM: “Vertigo”

YouTube

Yes, it’s another incredible jam by GEM.

GEM is a project featuring Meinl Cymbals artist Matt Garstka, pianist Eldar Djangirov, and bassist Henrik Linder. Matt’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right, if sitting behind the kit, is as follows:

14” Byzance Jazz Thin Hihats

18” Byzance Jazz Extra Thin Crash

8” Byzance Traditional Splash

18” Byzance Traditional Extra Thin Hammered Crash

22” Byzance Vintage Pure Ride

Artist Concept Model Fat Stack

20” Byzance Equilibrium China

Piano, synths, composition, and mixing by Eldar Djangirov

Drums - Matt Garstka

Bass - Henrik Linder

Mastered by Oscar Zambrano