Yet Another Mind-Blowing Live Jam From Fusion Monsters GEM: “Vertigo”
Yes, it’s another incredible jam by GEM.
GEM is a project featuring Meinl Cymbals artist Matt Garstka, pianist Eldar Djangirov, and bassist Henrik Linder. Matt’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right, if sitting behind the kit, is as follows:
14” Byzance Jazz Thin Hihats
18” Byzance Jazz Extra Thin Crash
8” Byzance Traditional Splash
18” Byzance Traditional Extra Thin Hammered Crash
22” Byzance Vintage Pure Ride
Artist Concept Model Fat Stack
20” Byzance Equilibrium China
Piano, synths, composition, and mixing by Eldar Djangirov
Drums - Matt Garstka
Bass - Henrik Linder
Mastered by Oscar Zambrano