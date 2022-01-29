Yebba: “The Age of Worry”
Here’s a terrific version of a John Mayer song, with a stellar band and string quartet.
Yebba // Live at Electric Lady // Out Now
Listen on Spotify // yebba.lnk.to
“The Age of Worry” originally performed by John Mayer
Vocals: Yebba
Piano: James Francies
Guitar: Charles Myers
Bass: Pino Palladino
Drums: Questlove
MPC drums: Stro Elliot
Cello: Marta Bagratuni
Violin: Francesca Dardani
Violin: Sally Gorski
Viola: Tia Allen
Arranged by James Francies and Abbey Smith.
Produced by James Francies.
Recorded by John Rooney
Assistant Engineers: Lauren Marquez
Executive Producer: Tripp Kramer
Director: Andy Swartz
Cinematographer: Andy Swartz
Production Company: Tripp Kramer Productions
Styling: Kenn Law
Makeup: Raul Otero
Hair: Jhonatan Rendon
Management: Park Avenue Artists
Ross Michaels, David Lai, Ina Marija Ubaite
Spotify Presents: Live at Electric Lady
Series Producers: Lee Foster, Michele Santucci, William Garrett
℗ 2022 Yebba Smith LLC, under exclusive license to RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment
Watch the official video for “Boomerang” // smarturl.it
Watch “Louie Bag” ft. Smino //
Official Video // smarturl.it
Lyric Video // smarturl.it
Watch “October Sky”:
Live // smarturl.it
Lyric Video // smarturl.it
Subscribe to Yebba’s channel: smarturl.it
Follow Yebba:
@yebbasmith
instagram.com
facebook.com
tiktok.com
yebbasmith.com