 

An Exceptional Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Yebba

56
Music • Views: 1,085

YouTube

Somehow I missed this fantastic Tiny Desk concert when it was posted, but I shall now rectify that omission, because it is truly excellent.

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Bobby Carter | September 8, 2021
As the camera slowly rises to the room, we see Yebba in the center of a circle, complete with band members, background singers and a string quartet. The room is part of Electric Lady Studios, where her debut album, Dawn, was recorded. The album bears the name of Yebba’s mother, whom she tragically lost in 2016, and its songs find the Memphis native delving inward to process it all.

The singer is a bit of a live wire, rarely giving the same performance twice, and that’s on display during most of this Tiny Desk (home) concert. The songs differ slightly or not so little compared to the studio sessions from Dawn, especially on the swelling interpretation of the lead single, “Distance.” In between each song, Yebba shares unfocused and playful banter that just feels like she’s family, and that feeling persists throughout this entire set, right down to the eye contact she shares with keyboardist and co-writer James Francies when speaking candidly about the final song, “How Many Years.”

This Tiny Desk concert has been in the works since the spring of 2020, when the album was completed but shelved until Yebba (and the rest of the world) was in a better place. It was worth the wait.

SET LIST
“Stand”
“Distance”
“All I Ever Wanted”
“How Many Years”

MUSICIANS
Yebba: vocals
James Francies: keys
Burniss Travis: bass
Stro Elliot: MPC drums
Charles Myers: guitar
Niya Norwood: vocals
Schadrack Pierre: vocals
Brandon Pain: vocals
Marta Bagratuni: cello
Francesca Dardani: violin
Sulamit Gorski: violin
Nicole Wright: viola

CREDITS
Producer: Abbey Smith
Video: Andy Swartz, Bo Zhang, Ina Ubaite
Audio: Gosha Usov, Brandon Bost
Assistant Engineers: John Muller, Daniel Perez
Gaffer: AJ Holden
Key Grip: Hunter Herrick
“A” Camera Operator: Andy Poland
1st Assistant Camera: Rob Ko
“B” Camera Operator: Alan Jensen
Dolly Grip: Tom Sarvello
Electric: Greg Deseve
Production Assistant: Styven Jeune
Management: Ross Michaels, David Lai, Ina Ubaite

TINY DESK TEAM
Producer: Bobby Carter
Video Producer: Maia Stern
Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Gabrielle Pierre
Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

#nprmusic #tinydesk #yebba

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Ludovico Einaudi - Luminous (Performance Video) "Underwater is a sound from another place"Order the new album: einaudi.lnk.to Underwater, Einaudi's first full solo piano album for 20 years, is a manifesto for life and a statement for this time when the world around him was quiet ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 599 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Naked Capitalism Takedown on Biden’s Speech(0) [Introductory material omitted.] (1) But before we begin, I want to provide an update on our fight against COVID-19 and announce new steps[1]. [1] One would have expected new steps to generate some coverage, or, more precisely, to be ...
Captain Magic
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 802 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •