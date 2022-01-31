Excellent New Music From Eric Gales: “Stand Up”

YouTube

A great new song with an excellent message and video.

Eric Gales official music video for “Stand Up” from the album, Crown, out now everywhere. Get the album on CD, LP, or digitally at smarturl.it

“This is for everyone who has ever felt discriminated against. We should all learn to co-exist for the common good of the human race.” – Eric Gales

Produced by Stereophonic Films

Director - Nathan Meckel

Co-Director / Director of Photography - Jeff Wilson

Editor, Post Production & Second Camera - Sean Kelly

Audio Engineer & Grip - Mark Niemiec

Jib Operator - Ben Rydberg

Makeup - Muse The Artist & Mary Beth Felts

#EricGales #Crown