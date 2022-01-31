 

Excellent New Music From Eric Gales: “Stand Up”

A great new song with an excellent message and video.

Eric Gales official music video for “Stand Up” from the album, Crown, out now everywhere. Get the album on CD, LP, or digitally at smarturl.it

“This is for everyone who has ever felt discriminated against. We should all learn to co-exist for the common good of the human race.” – Eric Gales

Produced by Stereophonic Films
Director - Nathan Meckel
Co-Director / Director of Photography - Jeff Wilson
Editor, Post Production & Second Camera - Sean Kelly
Audio Engineer & Grip - Mark Niemiec
Jib Operator - Ben Rydberg
Makeup - Muse The Artist & Mary Beth Felts

