The Bob Cesca Podcast: Fire in a Crowded Theater
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Fire In A Crowded Theater — [Explicit Language] Bob vs Unmasked Guys at the gym. Americans would rather ignore Trump and ignore COVID hoping they’ll go away. Poll shows 70% want to end COVID protocols. Governors tell Biden to announce the end of COVID. Trump confessed to the Mike Pence Eastman plot, then called for an investigation of Pence. Trump calls for another insurrection and offers to pardon insurrectionists. Trump was directly involved with seizing voting machines. Free speech absolutism. Fani Willis announces a criminal investigation into Trump. With Buzz Burbank and music by Tim Mahoney and Michael McDermott, and more!