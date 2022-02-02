 

New From Wet Leg: “Oh No” (Official Video)

Time for some wacky music accompanied by an even wackier video, courtesy of Wet Leg.

Wet Leg - “Oh No” from the album ‘Wet Leg’ out 8th April 2022 on Domino
Directed by Wet Leg
Graphics and colourgrade by Lavaland

Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT

