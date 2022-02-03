 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: La La La Not Listening

43
Politics • Views: 611

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

La La La Not Listening — [Explicit Content] Facebook shares dropped by 26 percent, $200 billion in value lost. New Wall Street Journal op/ed says we should end the pandemic now. The Make-Believe Phase of COVID. Biden authorized raid that killed the leader of ISIS. Rudy Giuliani normalized on the Masked Singer. Michigan Republicans want to arm poll workers. Who’s suing Trump today? Trump wanted to use raw NSA data to proven Biden didn’t win. Florida Republicans reject exception for rape and incest. DeJoy wants to spend $11 billion on a fleet of new postal vehicles. With David TRex Ferguson, and music by Circe Link and Christian Nesmith, Leigh Thomas, and more!

