 

Top Flight Bebop From Larnell Lewis: “No Access”

32
Music • Views: 751

YouTube

Strongly reminiscent of Tony Williams with the Miles Davis quartet, right down to the impeccably precise cymbal work.

Larnell Lewis - No Access

Buy the CD or limited edition 12” LP at larnelllewismusic.com

Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com

Written By: Larnell Lewis
Album: Relive the Moment (Upcoming release, December 4th 2020)
Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Live drums filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).
Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound
Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)
Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen
All compositions written by Larnell Lewis

William Sperandei - Trumpet
Rob Christian - Tenor Sax
Robi Botos - Piano
Mike Downes - Acoustic Bass
Larnell Lewis - Drums

Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed
Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering
Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign
Photography by Avital Zemer Photography
Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val
Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!

Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Special thanks to the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, FACTOR, and Ontario Creates for their support!

Gear List:

instagram.com

Stay Connected:
facebook.com
@larnell_lewis
instagram.com
larnelllewismusic.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Ludovico Einaudi - Luminous (Performance Video) "Underwater is a sound from another place"Order the new album: einaudi.lnk.to Underwater, Einaudi's first full solo piano album for 20 years, is a manifesto for life and a statement for this time when the world around him was quiet ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 870 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Naked Capitalism Takedown on Biden’s Speech(0) [Introductory material omitted.] (1) But before we begin, I want to provide an update on our fight against COVID-19 and announce new steps[1]. [1] One would have expected new steps to generate some coverage, or, more precisely, to be ...
Captain Magic
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 1,055 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •