VIDEO: Mike Pence Says: “Trump Is Wrong, I Had No Right to Overturn the Election”

Kabuki

YouTube

You can turn this off after you hear Mike Pence’s money shot, before the CNN commentators start commentating, because that’s the only part you really need to hear.

I did want to note that I’ve seen some headlines blaring that Pence got a round of applause for saying “Trump is wrong,” but that’s not correct at all. That particular line was greeted with dead silence. The Federalist Society crowd clapped when he said, “Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.” In other words, a typical GOP red meat applause line.

My cynical prediction is that he’ll be back sucking up to Trump again in a few days, but I have to wonder: since the RNC censured Liz Cheney today for questioning the Dear Leader, will they also censure Mike Pence?